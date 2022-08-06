Kerala

Man killed as house collapses in Attappady

Rescue workers searching for Sugunan through the debris of his collapsed house at Vengakkadavu in Sholayur grama panchayat, Attappady, on Saturday evening.
Staff Reporter PALAKKAD August 06, 2022 21:22 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 21:22 IST

A 70-year-old tribesman died when his house collapsed in heavy rain at Vengakkadavu in Sholayur panchayat in Attappady on Saturday.

Sugunan alias Perumal, 70, was found dead under the debris of his collapsed house on Saturday evening.

The tile-roof house in a lonely locale was presumed to have collapsed in the early hours of Saturday. Sugunan was living alone there, which did not have easy access. His relatives were living at a place less than a kilometer away.

His body was recovered after a search conducted under the leadership of Sholayur village officer Subhash.

Although a team of people’s representatives led by N. Shamsuddin, MLA, and revenue officials led by Tahsildar Shanavas Khan tried to visit the place, they were stopped at Vengakkadavu because of the swollen Maranatti Canal. The body was shifted to Government Hospital at Agali on Saturday night. Police said they were investigating.

