Man killed as gun kept to shoot wild boars misfires

Victim, a CPI leader, accidently stepped on firearm kept by another person

A person who was under treatment after being shot at accidentally by a gun kept hidden to kill wild boars in a farm at Karicheri in Kasaragod died at a hospital in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Madhavan Nambiar, 65, of Panayal Karicheri. He was a leader of the Communist Party of India. He was hit by the bullet when he had gone to the farm to pluck jackfruit on Tuesday.

He accidently stepped on the gun kept hidden there by one Sreehari of Panayal to shoot down wild boars. He was hit in the knee of the right leg.

Madhavan Nambiar is a member of the CPI Kanhangad constituency committee.

The Bekal police have registered a case.