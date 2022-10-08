Man killed and toddler injured as ambulance rams motorcycle

A man was killed and his three-year-old daughter critically injured after an ambulance rammed their motorcycle in Venjaramoodu early Saturday.

The vehicle was driven by a nurse who took over from the designated driver, who was exhausted after an overnight trip to Idukki. The mishap that occurred two days after the Vadakkanchery tourist bus accident that claimed nine lives has yet again brought the hazards of fatigued driving in focus.

The deceased was identified as Shibu, 38, of Chempoor in Mudakkal. The toddler, Alankrita, has been admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Venjaramoodu.

The incident occurred a short distance away from the Venjaramoodu police station around 6.45 a.m. when Shibu and his daughter were waiting outside a medical laboratory to collect a test result. The oncoming ambulance which was driven by Amal, a male nurse who hails from Medical College ward, rammed the two-wheeler while the duo were sitting on it.

Shibu and Alankrita sustained head injuries after getting thrown off the motorcycle. While Shibu was pronounced dead soon after he was taken to the hospital nearby, Alankrita’s condition remains critical. She underwent an emergency surgery, sources said.

According to the police, the ambulance was returning to Thiruvananthapuram after transporting a patient to Idukki after discharge. It is operated by the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Employees Credit Cooperative Society.

Amal had accompanied the driver, Pattom native Vineeth, for the journey. Worn out from the long drive, Vineeth let Amal drive the ambulance when they reached Kottayam. The police suspected Amal could have dozed off when the incident took place.

Official sources, however, pointed out that Amal is an experienced driver and often drives ambulances. Nonetheless, the duo were charged under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and taken into custody. The ambulance has also been seized.

The Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) suspended the driving license of the male nurse and the ambulance driver .

T

The driver of the ambulance confessed to the officials that he handed over the steering wheels to a male nurse due to fatigue and the nurse also dozed off during their trip to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College from Idukki. The license of both male nurse and ambulance driver was suspended as it is a serious violation of the Motor Vehicle Act, said the MVD officials.