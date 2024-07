One person was killed after a car he was driving caught fire on the Kottarakara-Dindigul National Highway at 66 Mile, near Kumily, in Idukki on Monday night. The deceased has not been identified yet. The incident occurred around 8.30 p.m.

Though passengers of a KSRTC bus and other vehicles on the route managed to pull out the driver by breaking open the car window, he could not be saved..

Fire and Rescue Services personnel reached the spot and doused the fire.

