Man killed after car hits bike in Kannur

In a hit-and-run incident, a man died after a car hit his bike on the Pappinissery-Velapuram national highway. The accident occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Monday.

Muhammad Sabith, 29, son of Ahmed and Fatima of Ponnanrakath House in Vellikkeel Ariyil, was employed in Kozhikode. He routinely commuted from his home to the Kannur railway station by bike, from where he would travel by train to his workplace. The accident happened while Sabit was on his way to work.

Following the accident, Sabith was rushed to AKG Hospital in Kannur, but he succumbed to his injuries en route. According to eye witnesses, the car that hit Sabith’s bike did not stop after the incident.

The police are investigating the incident.