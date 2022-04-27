Man killed after car falls into gorge
A 34-year-old man was killed after the car he was driving fell into a gorge near Wagamon on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Suneesh, a native of Erattupetta. The accident took place around 3 p.m. when Suneeb was returning to Erattupetta from Wagamon.
Preliminary reports suggested that the deceased was returning to Erattupetta when the accident took place. Suneesh, who was driving the car, lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a curve and the vehicle fell into a 250-meter deep gorge.
The locals launched a rescue operation though to no avail. Erattupetta police have booked a case.
