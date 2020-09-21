Man jumps into Bharatapuzha

Fire and Rescue personnel launched a search for a man who jumped into the Bharatapuzha from the Kuttippuram bridge on Monday. The search continued between Kuttippuram and Tirunavaya until evening, but the Fire and Rescue teams could not trace the missing man, whose identity also could not be established.
The body of another man who had gone missing in a stream at Neerolopalam near Calicut University was recovered on Monday afternoon. Jitheesh, 28, from Pallikkal Bazaar, had gone missing on Friday while bathing in the stream along with friends. The body was salvaged after three days’ joint search by the police, Fire and Rescue and local people.
Meanwhile, authorities warned the people living along the coast in the district to be vigilant in the next two days. The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services, Hyderabad, has issued a warning about very large waves along the State’s coast.
