Man jumps in front of train in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

17 November 2021 06:50 IST

A 37-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train near Muttambalam in Kottayam on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Harikrishnan, a native of Pallikathodu. The Kottayam East police have booked a case for unnatural death. The deceased leaves behind his wife and two children.

Suicide prevention number: 1056

Advertising

Advertising