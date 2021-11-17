KeralaKOTTAYAM 17 November 2021 06:50 IST
Man jumps in front of train in Kottayam
A 37-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train near Muttambalam in Kottayam on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Harikrishnan, a native of Pallikathodu. The Kottayam East police have booked a case for unnatural death. The deceased leaves behind his wife and two children.
Suicide prevention number: 1056
