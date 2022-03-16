Man involved in drug trafficking arrested in Kannur

A special investigation team of the Kannur police on Wednesday arrested a man who was wanted in connection with a major haul of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in Kannur recently.

District Police Chief (Kannur City) R. Ilango told reporters that Nizam Abdul Ghafoor, a resident of South Bazar in Kannur, was nabbed from Manjeswaram in Kasaragod.

The accused was on the run after the police arrested two persons with large quantity of drugs, including MDMA, cocaine, and other narcotic substances, in Kannur.

Mr. Illango said the drugs were being transported in a tourist bus from Bengaluru to Kannur. Nizam had supplied the drugs, he said, adding that he was the main supplier in Malabar and operated from Bengaluru.

The officer added that Nizam had been receiving over ₹1 crore every month from drug trade. He further said seven cases were pending against him in Kerala and other States. More people are involved in the case, he added.