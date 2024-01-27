GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man injured in wild elephant attack dies in Chinnakkanal

January 27, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A wild tusker locally called Chakkakompan at Chinnakkanal under Devikulam range in Idukki

A wild tusker locally called Chakkakompan at Chinnakkanal under Devikulam range in Idukki | Photo Credit: JOMON PAMPAVALLEY

(with pic)

A 68-year-old farmer who was attacked by the wild tusker Chakkakompan at Chinnakkanal on Monday died on Friday at Theni Medical College.

The deceased, identified as Soundarajan, of BL Ram near Chinnakkanal in Idukki, along with his grandson, were engaged in farming when the elephant charged at them on Monday. Soundarajan sustained injuries while his grandson had a narrow escape. After the attack, the tusker camped in the farmland. Later, Forest department officials chased the tusker away. Soundarajan was rushed to a private hospital at Rajakumari, from where he was shifted to the Theni Medical College. However, he succumbed to the grievous injuries on Friday, said Forest department officials.

After the autopsy, the body was handed over to his relatives. Soundarajan is survived by his children Lourd Mary and Njana Prakasham.

Devikulam range officer P.V. Vegi said that the Forest department handed over ₹50,000 as immediate financial assistance to the relatives of Soundarajan. “The remaining compensation amount will be provided to his kin after submission of necessary documents,” said Mr Vegi.

Within last 20 days, three people, including Soundarajan, lost their lives in wild elephant attacks in Munnar Division alone. On January 8, a woman plantation worker Parimalam, 48, was killed in a wild elephant attack in Panniyar, near Santhanpara, and on January 22, K. Palraj, 9, of Coimbatore, was attacked by a wild elephant near a wedding reception venue at Thenmala, near Gundumala, in Munnar.

The Forest department translocated the wild tusker Arikompan, which raided shops and houses at Chinnakkanal, on April 29, 2023 to the Periyar Tiger Reserve. Later, the Tamil Nadu Forest department captured the tusker on June 5 and released it to the Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve. According to Forest department officials, nearly seven months after the translocation of Arikompan no incidents of human death or injury due to wild elephant attacks have been reported in the Munnar division. But after a long gap, the wild elephant attack and death cases again pose a threat to the lives of people.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.