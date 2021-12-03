Man injured in ‘wild boar attack’ dies

An autorickshaw driver from Koorachundu, who was under treatment following an accident allegedly caused by a wild boar, died of his injuries on Friday. It was on October 6 that Rasheed Alakkunnathu, 45, met with the accident at Kattippara and was admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

Though the local farmers claimed it as a clear case of wild animal attack, Forest Department officials were not ready to buy the argument and endorse the victim’s claim for any compensation. It had created widespread protest among the rural farmers, who complained that the accident victim was struggling to find money for his treatment. They had also sought an investigation into the alleged apathy of the officials in approving the compensation request.

The leaders of We Farm, a settler farmers’ organisation in Kozhikode, said they would launch an indefinite protest in front of the house of the Thamarassery Forest Range Officer on December 11, seeking justice for the accident victim. They also said the protest would draw the participation of a large number of rural farmers.