Kerala

Man injured in ‘wild boar attack’ dies

An autorickshaw driver from Koorachundu, who was under treatment following an accident allegedly caused by a wild boar, died of his injuries on Friday. It was on October 6 that Rasheed Alakkunnathu, 45, met with the accident at Kattippara and was admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

Though the local farmers claimed it as a clear case of wild animal attack, Forest Department officials were not ready to buy the argument and endorse the victim’s claim for any compensation. It had created widespread protest among the rural farmers, who complained that the accident victim was struggling to find money for his treatment. They had also sought an investigation into the alleged apathy of the officials in approving the compensation request.

The leaders of We Farm, a settler farmers’ organisation in Kozhikode, said they would launch an indefinite protest in front of the house of the Thamarassery Forest Range Officer on December 11, seeking justice for the accident victim. They also said the protest would draw the participation of a large number of rural farmers.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 3, 2021 10:51:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/man-injured-in-wild-boar-attack-dies/article37831165.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY