Man injured in gang attack dies

A 28-year-old man who was allgedly attacked by a gang at Pallipad, near Haripad, last week died of his injuries on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Sabari of Cheppad. The Haripad police said that it was a suspected case of moral policing and mistaken identity.

The police have arrested three persons, Sulfith, Kannanmon and Ajeesh, all hailing from in and around Haripad, in connection with the case. The police are on the lookout for at least one more accused.

Of the arrested, Sulfith was a Democratic Youth Federation of India local leader. He was ousted from the organisation following the incident.

The incident happened on March 17. "Sabari was travelling on his motorcycle when the gang waylaid and assaulted him at Pallippad. They attacked him with stones, helmet and sticks. The victim sustained serious injuries to his head. He died at a hospital in Kochi," said an official.

Officials further said that he was attacked in a case of possible mistaken identity. "A female relative of one of the accused had been in a relationship with a person from Mavelikara. On March 17, they had a public spat. Sabari intervened to stop the argument. He was also seen talking to her. Later the gang, who was on the lookout for the man from Mavelikara for some time, mistakenly attacked Sabari," said a source.