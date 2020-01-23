Kerala

Man injured in firing, suspect absconding

Ullas, a resident of Thannipara, was seriously injured when he was shot in the thigh on Wednesday night at Santhipuram, near Cumbom Mettu, the police said.

The police are on the lookout for the suspect, Santhosh Chakrapani, a resident of Kadakkanam. The police said Santhosh shot Ullas with a countrymade gun after a quarrel. Santhosh had undergone a jail term earlier in a similar incident. The police said he had used an unlicensed gun.

