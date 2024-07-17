Man injured in blast at fireworks manufacturing unit

A 48-year-old man was injured in a blast at a fireworks manufacturing unit-cum-shop at Nanniyode, near Palode, on Wednesday morning. Shibu, the owner of the unit, sustained severe burns and has been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital here. According to the Palode police, local people heard a loud noise around 10 a.m. from the manufacturing unit and informed the fire force office in Vithura.

The windows of a house nearby were also shattered in the blast. Only Mr. Shibu was present in the unit at the time of the incident. The cause of the fire that led to the blast is yet to be ascertained. The police said the unit had been functioning with a valid licence.