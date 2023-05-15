ADVERTISEMENT

Man injured in attack by fellow passenger on train

May 15, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

 A man was injured in an attack by a fellow passenger on Marusagar Express train at Shoranur on Sunday night. The attack took place when the Ajmer-bound train from Ernakulam (12977) was about to reach Shoranur at 10.50 p.m.

Devadasan, a resident of Parappanangadi, suffered a wound below his left eye when Ziyad, a native of Guruvayur, hit him with a liquor bottle. The assault took place when Devadasan questioned Ziyad’s drunken behavior on the train.

Railway Protection Force personnel arrested Ziyad and shifted Devadasan to Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. Railway officials said that the injury was not serious.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ziyad was handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP). A case was registered against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US