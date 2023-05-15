Man injured in attack by fellow passenger on train

May 15, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - PALAKKAD

A man was injured in an attack by a fellow passenger on Marusagar Express train at Shoranur on Sunday night. The attack took place when the Ajmer-bound train from Ernakulam (12977) was about to reach Shoranur at 10.50 p.m.

Devadasan, a resident of Parappanangadi, suffered a wound below his left eye when Ziyad, a native of Guruvayur, hit him with a liquor bottle. The assault took place when Devadasan questioned Ziyad’s drunken behavior on the train.

Railway Protection Force personnel arrested Ziyad and shifted Devadasan to Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. Railway officials said that the injury was not serious.

Ziyad was handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP). A case was registered against him.