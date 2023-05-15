HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man injured in attack by fellow passenger on train

May 15, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

 A man was injured in an attack by a fellow passenger on Marusagar Express train at Shoranur on Sunday night. The attack took place when the Ajmer-bound train from Ernakulam (12977) was about to reach Shoranur at 10.50 p.m.

Devadasan, a resident of Parappanangadi, suffered a wound below his left eye when Ziyad, a native of Guruvayur, hit him with a liquor bottle. The assault took place when Devadasan questioned Ziyad’s drunken behavior on the train.

Railway Protection Force personnel arrested Ziyad and shifted Devadasan to Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. Railway officials said that the injury was not serious.

Ziyad was handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP). A case was registered against him.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.