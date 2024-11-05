Man injured after being knocked down by van

A cargo van overturned on old Marthanda Varma bridge in Aluva following the driver’s reported attempt to save a pedestrian who was out walking on Monday around 5.45 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the pedestrian, identified as Vipin, 46, of Uliyannoor in Aluva, was knocked down and seriously injured. In his attempt to evade the impact of the knockdown, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which then went on to hit an elevated part near the bridge and fell on its side.

A.A. Rahim, MP, who happened to pass through the area made arrangements for shifting the injured to a nearby hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The van was transporting vegetables from Ernakulam to Thrissur. On seeing water on the footbridge from a ruptured pipeline of the Kerala Water Authority, Vipin had moved to the road when he was knocked down by the van.

Mr. Rahim was on his way to the Kochi airport from the Aluva Palace when he was caught in traffic in the wake of the accident. Following this, he walked up to the spot and rang up his acquaintance who runs an ambulance service in Aluva. He left after the ambulance rushed the injured person to the hospital. Vipin remains in the intensive care unit of the hospital in Aluva for a serious leg injury.

The van driver escaped unhurt. Traffic through the Aluva flyover and the service road was disrupted for around an hour following the accident. Later, the police removed the van using a crane.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.