Kerala

Man in quarantine damages ambulance

A 25-year-old man who was being taken in an ambulance to be quarantined at the taluk hospital at Ottapalam turned violent and damaged the vehicle on Monday.

From Mettupalayam

The man was picked up by health workers from Tenur after he arrived here from Mettupalayam.

He reportedly turned violent inside the ambulance. When the vehicle stopped at Lakkidi, he got out and threw stones at it, breaking the glass and a nebuliser insider.

The police took him to the hospital, and later shifted him to the District Hospital in Palakkad.

