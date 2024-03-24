Man immolates self at a petrol pump in Irinjalakuda

A 43-year-old man set himself ablaze at a petrol pump in Irinjalakuda on Saturday night. Shanavas of Kattungachira succumbed to his burn injuries at Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital.
The incident occurred around 8 p.m. on Saturday. He doused himself in petrol and set himself on fire. Timely intervention of petrol pump workers averted an explosion at the pump.
It is suspected that family feud led the youth to take the extreme step.
(Suicide prevention helpline: 1056, 0471-2552056)
