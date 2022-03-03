Man hit by shunting train dies

A 64-year-old man was killed after being hit by a shunting locomotive engine near Thiruvalla on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Raju, a native of Chumathra, near here.

The accident occurred around 8.15 a.m. when he was crossing the tracks by foot along with his grandson. While the person was hit by the locomotive, the child had a narrow escape. The Thiruvalla police conducted the inquest proceedings.