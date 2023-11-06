HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man hiding in forest arrested after three years

November 06, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Pampa police here on Monday arrested a tribal youth who allegedly abducted and abused a 14- year-old girl for nearly a year. The accused was identified as Suresh, alias Joy, a native of Vandiperiyar Sathram in Idukki district.

The accused, who had been hiding deep inside the Sabarimala forests for the past three years, allegedly abducted the girl in November 2020 with the help of a friend. Although the police conducted several searches inside the forests, she could not be traced. Later, the girl returned to her residence near Pampa in September 2021 and a medical examination revealed that she had been subjected to physical abuse several times.

Following this, the police intensified the search for the accused and traced him to a hideout in the wee hours of Monday. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody. A probe is on to trace the person who had assisted Suresh in abducting the victim.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.