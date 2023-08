August 20, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Forest officers arrested a man and recovered several dozens of sea horse skeletons in Palakkad on Saturday.

Ezhil Satya Arasan, 43, of Chennai, was arrested by the Forest intelligence cell from KSRTC bus-stand premises in the morning on the basis of a tip-off.

Arasan was carrying 96 sea horse skeletons in a box. The Forest officers trapped Arasan after contacting him in the guise of buyers for the sea horse skeletons. They said the skeletons would fetch a huge price.

