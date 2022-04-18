Man held with MDMA
Kozhikode
The Town Police on Monday arrested a Kallayi native with 15 packets of ecstasy drug. MDMA of 6.7 gm worth ₹30,000 was seized from Abu Shahal when he reached the Gujarati street in the city for resale. A small quantity of ganja was also recovered from him. He was detained by a police team led by sub inspector A.P. Prasad.
