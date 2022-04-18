Kerala

Man held with MDMA

Kozhikode

The Town Police on Monday arrested a Kallayi native with 15 packets of ecstasy drug. MDMA of 6.7 gm worth ₹30,000 was seized from Abu Shahal when he reached the Gujarati street in the city for resale. A small quantity of ganja was also recovered from him. He was detained by a police team led by sub inspector A.P. Prasad.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 18, 2022 7:30:42 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/man-held-with-mdma/article65332306.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY