Man held with MDMA in Wayanad

December 07, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

A team of Excise officials led by inspector Sajith Chandran arrested a man and seized 50 grams of MDMA, a psychotropic drug, at Kattikulam near the Kerala-Karnataka border on December 7.

The accused is Sreejish, 40, of Kulangarakkandy at Eranhippalam in Kozhikode.

He was allegedly transporting the drug from Mysuru to Kozhikode in a KSRTC bus.

Excise department sources said the accused had kept the contraband in his shirt pocket for local sale in Kozhikode. He would be produced at the First Class Magistrate Court at Mananthavady.

Kerala / narcotics & drug trafficking / crime, law and justice

