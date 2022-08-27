Man held with 46 grams of MDMA

ADVERTISEMENT

A team of Excise officials led by Inspector Sajith Chandran arrested a youth and seized 46.42 grams of MDMA, a psychotropic drug, at the Excise check post at Tholpetty on the Kerala-Karnataka border on Saturday.

The arrested has been identified as Jinson George ,30, from Karuvarakundu near Nilambur in Malappuram district.

The accused was transporting the drug from Bengaluru to Perinthalmanna in Malappuram in a private sleeper bus.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was arrested on charges under various Sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act. He was produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court at Mananthavady, which remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days.