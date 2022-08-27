Man held with 46 grams of MDMA

Attempt to smuggle the narcotic from Bengaluru to Malappuram

Staff Reporter KALPETTA
August 27, 2022 18:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A team of Excise officials led by Inspector Sajith Chandran arrested a youth and seized 46.42 grams of MDMA, a psychotropic drug, at the Excise check post at Tholpetty on the Kerala-Karnataka border on Saturday.

The arrested has been identified as Jinson George ,30, from Karuvarakundu near Nilambur in Malappuram district.

The accused was transporting the drug from Bengaluru to Perinthalmanna in Malappuram in a private sleeper bus.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He was arrested on charges under various Sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act. He was produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court at Mananthavady, which remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
narcotics & drug trafficking

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app