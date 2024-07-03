ADVERTISEMENT

Man held with 2.4 kg of MDMA in Thrissur

Published - July 03, 2024 09:34 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Probably in the largest MDMA bust ever in the State, the police and the anti-narcotic squad nabbed a youth with 2.4 kg of the synthetic drug from Ollur, near here, on Tuesday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police arrested Fazil Mullantakathu, 36, of Payyannur, Kannur, in connection with the haul. The drug was stored in the form of tablets.

Fazil was nabbed with 20 gm of MDMA during a vehicle checking by the Ollur police on Tuesday evening. Later, during further investigation, the police recovered 1,943 gm of MDMA in tablet form and 450 gm of MDMA in powder form from the flat in Aluva where Fazil was staying. The seized drug weighs around 2,400 gm, according to the police.

It is suspected that Fazil is a wholesaler of MDMA, who brings it from Goa to distribute across the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US