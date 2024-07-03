GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man held with 2.4 kg of MDMA in Thrissur

Published - July 03, 2024 09:34 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Probably in the largest MDMA bust ever in the State, the police and the anti-narcotic squad nabbed a youth with 2.4 kg of the synthetic drug from Ollur, near here, on Tuesday evening.

The police arrested Fazil Mullantakathu, 36, of Payyannur, Kannur, in connection with the haul. The drug was stored in the form of tablets.

Fazil was nabbed with 20 gm of MDMA during a vehicle checking by the Ollur police on Tuesday evening. Later, during further investigation, the police recovered 1,943 gm of MDMA in tablet form and 450 gm of MDMA in powder form from the flat in Aluva where Fazil was staying. The seized drug weighs around 2,400 gm, according to the police.

It is suspected that Fazil is a wholesaler of MDMA, who brings it from Goa to distribute across the State.

