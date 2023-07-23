Man held with 200 grams of MDMA in Wayanad

July 23, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST

A team of Excise officials led by Mananthavady Circle Inspector A. Sajith Chandran arrested a man and seized 200 grams of MDMA, a psychotropic drug, from him at the Excise checkpost at Bavali in Wayanad on the Kerala-Karnataka border on Sunday.

The arrested is Vinoop, 34, of Narikkuni in Kozhikode. He was reportedly transporting the drug from Bengaluru to Kozhikode in a car. The contraband is worth around ₹20 lakh in the open market, sources in the Excise department said.

Vinoop will be produced in the First Class Judicial Magistrate Court at Mananthavady.

