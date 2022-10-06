A 21-year-old man has been arrested on charges of sexually abusing a minor girl. The man, Ananthu of Machel, Malayinkeezhu, has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act). Ananthu has been accused of subjecting the girl to sexual abuse since December 2021. He was arrested by the Nemom police.
Man held under POCSO Act
