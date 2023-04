April 17, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thampanoor police on Monday arrested a 27-year-old man on the charge of motorcycle theft. The accused has been identified as Manu, hailing from Kollam. According to the police, he had made away with a motorcycle that was parked on the Mosque Lane near Thampanoor the other day.