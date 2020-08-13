Man held on murder charge

Kannur

13 August 2020 00:19 IST

The police arrested a suspect in connection with the death of a 78-year-old man, who was found dead near the forest fringes at Kudiyanmala, on Wednesday.

The body of the victim, Kuriakose, a native of Areekamala, was found on August 8. In the following investigation, the police found that he had been strangled to death. Binoy, 42, a native of Valiya Areekamala, who was a neighbour of the victim, was arrested on the suspicion of murder by the police. The sources claimed that the suspect had admitted to having strangled the victim while indulging in sexual activity.

