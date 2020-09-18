Man held on impersonation charge

Youth also sexually harassed women

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police on Thursday arrested Deepu Krishnan, 36, of Nandiyode, on charges of masquerading as a cyber police officer and sexually harassing women.

He allegedly used to visit women and claim that he had been investigating cases involving obscene content recorded without their knowledge and uploaded on YouTube. He is wanted in similar cases in police stations at Karamana, Medical College as well as parts of Thiruvananthapuram Rural. He had been absconding for days and was apprehended from a lodge at Thampanoor. He has been remanded in judicial custody.