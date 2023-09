September 15, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Museum police have arrested a 39-year-old man on the charge of cheating a man out of nearly ₹75 lakh.

The accused was identified as Akhil Geo Jacob of Kowdiar. He had allegedly defrauded the complainant of around ₹75 lakh on various dates through different bank accounts after promising to make him a business partner and giving him a share of the profits. A case had been registered in this connection by the Museum police. Akhil was the first accused in the case.