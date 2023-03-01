ADVERTISEMENT

Man held on charges of motorcycle theft

March 01, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thampanoor police on Wednesday arrested a 34-year-old man on charges of motorcycle theft.

The accused has been identified as Muhammed Jijas, hailing from Muttathara. According to the police, he had sped away with Thirumala-native Ajeesh’s motorcycle parked near a hotel in Thycaud at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday. The police nabbed him, along with the motorcycle, from near the KSRTC bus stand at Thampanoor early morning on Wednesday. He is an accused in several robbery cases and a case related to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US