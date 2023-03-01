HamberMenu
Man held on charges of motorcycle theft

March 01, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thampanoor police on Wednesday arrested a 34-year-old man on charges of motorcycle theft.

The accused has been identified as Muhammed Jijas, hailing from Muttathara. According to the police, he had sped away with Thirumala-native Ajeesh’s motorcycle parked near a hotel in Thycaud at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday. The police nabbed him, along with the motorcycle, from near the KSRTC bus stand at Thampanoor early morning on Wednesday. He is an accused in several robbery cases and a case related to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. 

