Man held on charges of manhandling two doctors at MCH

May 24, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The City police on Wednesday arrested a 43-year-old man on charges of manhandling two doctors at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) here. The accused was identified as Sudheer, hailing from Balaramapuram, who was undergoing treatment in the Department of Neurosurgery.

The Medical College police said the incident occurred on Wednesday evening. The two resident doctors who were allegedly manhandled had handed over their complaint to their unit head who passed it on to the police, said the Station House Officer.

According to the police, the accused will be charged under the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act.

