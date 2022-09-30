Man held on charge of visa fraud

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 30, 2022 21:20 IST

The police have arrested a 40-year-old man hailing from Mudakkal in the district on charges of visa fraud. The man, identified by the Mangalapuram police as Ratheesh of Poykamukku, Mudakkal village, is accused of cheating several people of lakhs of rupees by promising them visas and jobs in airports in the Gulf countries. Ratheesh was arrested on a complaint filed by Al Ameen of Idukki who was allegedly cheated of nearly ₹10 lakh. Ratheesh is also an accused in a counterfeit currency case registered in the Attingal police station.

