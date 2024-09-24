Man held on charge of threatening football players granted bail

A man arrested by the Muvattupuzha police on charge of intimidating children engaged in a local football match by flashing a machete at them on being enraged over the alleged ouster of his son from the game, was granted bail on Monday.

Haris Amir, 40, of Muvattupuzha was arrested on Sunday following his alleged antics during the course of a football match at the panchayat ground at East Marady the previous day. His son was shown a red card by the referee for fouling a rival player. However, he reportedly declined to leave the field leading to a skirmish among players.

Following this, Haris rushed in with a sword, which, according to the first information report, was 2.5 feet long, and swung it at the players. Later, the police registered a case and arrested him on a complaint lodged by the players.

He was booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 296(b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation by threatening to cause death or grievous hurt) and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

He was produced in court, which granted him bail on Monday.