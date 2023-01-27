Man held on charge of theft

January 27, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Fort police arrested a history-sheeter on charge of stealing a mobile phone in Attakulangara on Friday. The police identified the accused as Chandran, 43, of Keezharoor in Neyyattinkara. The incident occurred at the Attakulangara junction around 7 p.m. Chandran allegedly snatched the mobile phone from a passerby and fled the area. He was nabbed from near the Power House junction. He has 34 cases relating to theft and extortion registered against him in the Thiruvananthapuram City and Rural police districts, the police said.