Man held on charge of theft

The city police have arrested one person on the charge of barging into an establishment run by women at Pattoor and stealing ₹40,000 in cash, gold and mobiles in November last.

Inspector General of Police and City Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay identified him as Mujeeb, 46, of Puthenpally, Poonthura.

Mujeeb was part of a five-member gang.

Four of the accused had been arrested earlier.

It was during investigation to trace Mujeeb who had gone into hiding that Shanghumughom Assistant Commissioner of Police D.K. Prithviraj received a tip-off and a team led by Vanchiyoor station house officer Dipin arrested Mujeeb.

He was produced in court and remanded.


