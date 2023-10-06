ADVERTISEMENT

Man held on charge of theft in Kannur

October 06, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

A man, who had reportedly been involved in a series of theft cases and was giving sleepless nights to the police, has been arrested by the Kannur Town police.

The arrested is Shahjahan, 58, also known as Baiju or Salim, who hails from Kottayam. He had been staying at his wife’s house at Kuttikol in Taliparamba for the past 20 years.

According to the police, Shahjahan was arrested during another robbery attempt in Kannur city.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He had previously been released in 2020 after serving a prison sentence for stealing 35 sovereigns of gold from a house in Kanhangad.

Shahjahan had reportedly been committing robberies at various places, including Kannur, Alappuzha, and Kanhangad. He had a method of observing unoccupied houses during the day and robbing them at night. He reportedly entered houses by breaking in through back doors and windows, and mostly committed the robberies on rainy days. The turning point in the case came when he was caught on CCTV while stealing a necklace in Thalassery.

He used to sell stolen gold ornaments to a jeweller in Taliparamba. The police have identified a person who bought gold from him and has taken the individual into custody.

The police are investigating whether Shahjahan is connected to temple robberies in places such as Taliparamba and Pilathara in Kannur.

The accused will be produced in Kannur court after further questioning, and the police will apply for his release from judicial custody for additional investigation.

The investigation was conducted with the assistance of the cyber cell, and it has been revealed that Shahjahan didn’t have accomplices during the thefts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US