HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man held on charge of theft in Kannur

October 06, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

A man, who had reportedly been involved in a series of theft cases and was giving sleepless nights to the police, has been arrested by the Kannur Town police.

The arrested is Shahjahan, 58, also known as Baiju or Salim, who hails from Kottayam. He had been staying at his wife’s house at Kuttikol in Taliparamba for the past 20 years.

According to the police, Shahjahan was arrested during another robbery attempt in Kannur city.

He had previously been released in 2020 after serving a prison sentence for stealing 35 sovereigns of gold from a house in Kanhangad.

Shahjahan had reportedly been committing robberies at various places, including Kannur, Alappuzha, and Kanhangad. He had a method of observing unoccupied houses during the day and robbing them at night. He reportedly entered houses by breaking in through back doors and windows, and mostly committed the robberies on rainy days. The turning point in the case came when he was caught on CCTV while stealing a necklace in Thalassery.

He used to sell stolen gold ornaments to a jeweller in Taliparamba. The police have identified a person who bought gold from him and has taken the individual into custody.

The police are investigating whether Shahjahan is connected to temple robberies in places such as Taliparamba and Pilathara in Kannur.

The accused will be produced in Kannur court after further questioning, and the police will apply for his release from judicial custody for additional investigation.

The investigation was conducted with the assistance of the cyber cell, and it has been revealed that Shahjahan didn’t have accomplices during the thefts.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.