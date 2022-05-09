Man held on charge of strangling wife to death

Staff Reporter

KALPETTA

A 28-year-old man was arrested by the police on Monday on the charge of strangling his wife to death within the Panamaram police station limits.

The accused was identified as Aboobacker Siddique of Vakery Mundiyarvayal at Kolathara in Kozhikode district. He had married Nidha Sherin, 22, three years ago.

Nidha, along with her husband and their two-year-old child, had reached her relative’s house at Kundala near Panamaram on Sunday. The family stayed on the first floor of the house.

The accused informed his brother about the crime after he committed the murder around 3 a.m. on Monday. His brother informed the police who arrested the accused from the house.

During the interrogation, Siddique reportedly admitted to strangling his wife to death as he had suspicions over her fidelity. He was produced in court remanded in judicial custody.