The Cheemeni police on August 22 (Thursday) arrested Vipindas, who allegedly stabbed and seriously injured his brother over a property row at Thazhaechembrakanam in Cheemeni on Wednesday night.

According to the police, Varundasi, 26, sustained severe lung injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Mangaluru, where he remains in critical condition. His father, Vipradas, 62, was also injured, while reportedly trying to intervene in the fight.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.