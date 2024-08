The Cheemeni police on August 22 (Thursday) arrested Vipindas, who allegedly stabbed and seriously injured his brother over a property row at Thazhaechembrakanam in Cheemeni on Wednesday night.

According to the police, Varundasi, 26, sustained severe lung injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Mangaluru, where he remains in critical condition. His father, Vipradas, 62, was also injured, while reportedly trying to intervene in the fight.