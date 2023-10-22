HamberMenu
Man held on charge of snatching gold chain

October 22, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Perumbavoor police arrested a 59-year-old man on charge of threatening a housewife and decamping with her gold chain on Sunday.

Johney of Pallikkara West went to a house in Allapra and sought drinking water. He followed the woman who went to the kitchen to take water, threatened, snatched her chain and escaped. He had been wanted in connection with a similar case where he threw chilly powder on a woman’s face and robbed her chain.

Attempt to murder

The Kothamangalam police arrested two people on charge of attempting to murder a youth near Nellikuzhy High School. Ashkar, 27, and Yunus, 31, reportedly stabbed a youth who had questioned the duo for threatening a migrant worker. The police have arraigned four others who helped the duo abscond.

Narcotics

The Palarivattom police arrested Sobin E.S., 40, of Thammanam on charge of peddling narcotic drugs under the cover of a tailor shop at Pallinada. The arrest was done as part of an anti-narcotics drive to step up vigil against the menace.

