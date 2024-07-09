GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man held on charge of sexually assaulting intellectually disabled youth in Kasaragod

Published - July 09, 2024 06:58 pm IST - Kasaragod

The Hindu Bureau

The Adhur police on Tuesday arrested a man on charge of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old with intellectual disabilities. The accused, Saddique of Povval in Mulleria grama panchayat, had been previously charged and arrested last year under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in another case.

According to the police, the victim’s parents filed a complaint stating that Saddique first assaulted their son in January and continued the abuse multiple times. Recently, Saddique allegedly picked up the victim from a bus stop and gave him a ‘beedi’ to smoke before assaulting him. The police suspect Saddique intoxicated the victim before the assault.

Saddique faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 328 (for causing hurt by intoxicating the victim) and 377 (for sodomy) and Section 92 (b) of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 for assaulting a person with disability with intent to dishonour him.

crime / Kasaragod

