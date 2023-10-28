ADVERTISEMENT

Man held on charge of sexually abusing young woman

October 28, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The accused was remanded in judicial custody on Saturday

The Hindu Bureau

The Kayamkulam police have arrested a 49-year-old man on the charge of sexually abusing a young woman. The arrested have been identified as Salim Musliyar of Kayamkulam.

The police said the accused had raped the woman who reached his house for treatment for ‘short temper’. The police launched an investigation based on a complaint filed by the woman. The accused was produced before a local court and remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.

The case has been investigated by a team led by Kayamkulam circle inspector Mohammed Shafi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US