November 06, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Nemom police have arrested a 32-year-old man on the charge of sexually abusing a schoolgirl.

The accused was identified as Vishnu of Choozhattukotta, Malayam. A case was registered against Vishnu on a complaint that a couple of days ago, he lured the student and took her to Kanyakumari and sexually abused her.