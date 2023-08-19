HamberMenu
Man held on charge of sexually abusing minor

August 19, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A 60-year-old man was arrested on Saturday on charge of sexually abusing a minor. The Nagaroor police identified the accused as Vasanthakumar, an autorickshaw driver from Pulleyil, Koduvazhannur.

He had allegedly been abusing the girl for a few years. The abuse came to light after the girl told a teacher at her tuition centre about it. The teacher informed the child’s family, following which a complaint was filed at the Nagaroor police station on August 15. It was during detailed counselling at the district child welfare committee that the girl revealed the details of the abuse. The accused continued to abuse the girl by buying her silence with photos and videos of the abuse.

He was arrested, produced in the Attingal POCSO court, and remanded.

